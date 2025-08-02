Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,762 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,774,000 after buying an additional 278,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,180,000 after buying an additional 115,211 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income now owns 242,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,104,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $96.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.40 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

