Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $76.62 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407,478 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.37% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $76,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

