Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 248,489 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,489 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $67,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

