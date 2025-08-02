Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 458,415 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,333,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 458,415 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $44,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

EXK stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.23. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

