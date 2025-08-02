Kazazian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Geron alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 13.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 338,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 148,949 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 43.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 547,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 164,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GERN shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Geron Price Performance

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Geron Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12927.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.