Kazazian Asset Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

