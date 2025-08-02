Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $22,635,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $9,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,683.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 93,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,908 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.65. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 50.30% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.8%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

