Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Get FOX alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FOX by 55.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FOX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra Research cut FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

FOX Stock Down 0.4%

FOX stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

