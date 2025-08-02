LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,913,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,855 shares during the period. FOX accounts for about 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.75% of FOX worth $447,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 55.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 112.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $55.54 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cfra Research cut shares of FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

