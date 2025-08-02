LSV Asset Management Has $269.82 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,888,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,095 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $269,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 41,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTG opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. MGIC Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

In other news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,393.55. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

