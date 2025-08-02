MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $622,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

