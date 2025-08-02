Mirabaud & Cie SA Has $18.95 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mirabaud & Cie SA lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,643 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Mirabaud & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,678 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 596,806 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,284,000. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 549,653 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.68 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average is $94.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

