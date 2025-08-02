Mirabaud & Cie SA Purchases 1,750 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mirabaud & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.