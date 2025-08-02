Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

FNDA opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.