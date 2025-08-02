MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 1,173 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after buying an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,104,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,741,000 after buying an additional 402,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,781,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 285,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,890,000 after acquiring an additional 160,043 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $107.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.