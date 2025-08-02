MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $52.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

