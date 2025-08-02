Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $269,253,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.52.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
