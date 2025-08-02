Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.