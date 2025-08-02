Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,512 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,171,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,348,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,496,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 332,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,553,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,353,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,705,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading

