Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,608 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 354,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 190,732 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 479.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after acquiring an additional 991,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

