Morgan Stanley Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $75.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UPS. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.