Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,282,814 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,282,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,435,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of VEU stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
