Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,282,814 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,282,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,435,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VEU stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.