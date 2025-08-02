Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $185.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.96. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.