Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.78 Billion Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,919,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 34.4% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,876,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.0%

QQQ opened at $553.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $574.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $544.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

