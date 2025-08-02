Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Takes $295,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $2,363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $237.24 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $250.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.