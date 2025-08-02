Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Takes $41.37 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 374,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,366,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.12 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3847 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

