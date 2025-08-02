Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 538,823 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439,197 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 538,823 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $22,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,094.67 billion. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMFG. Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nomura Securities raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

