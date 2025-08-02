Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,082 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,651,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after acquiring an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 568,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 441,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25,232.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 342,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,195,000 after buying an additional 340,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $238.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.34.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

