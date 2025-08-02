Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,455 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $305.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $314.84. The firm has a market cap of $501.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

