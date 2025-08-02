Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,833 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EQT worth $27,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EQT alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,552,000 after acquiring an additional 429,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EQT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EQT by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EQT by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,579,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 851,087 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,707,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 525,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59. EQT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.