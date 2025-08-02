Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 117,696 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,696 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $28,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $107.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

