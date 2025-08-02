Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

