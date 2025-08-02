Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

