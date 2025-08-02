Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 36,608 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,608 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.12% of RCM Technologies worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $23.49 on Friday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $173.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). RCM Technologies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $84.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

