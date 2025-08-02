Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,478 shares during the quarter. Rimini Street makes up approximately 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $6.50 target price on Rimini Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rimini Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 61,292 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $201,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,842.88. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 28,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $92,886.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 237,361 shares in the company, valued at $778,544.08. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,351 shares of company stock valued at $338,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

RMNI opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $381.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

