Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Industries comprises 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.14% of Lakeland Industries worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.68). Lakeland Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lakeland Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on Lakeland Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAKE

Lakeland Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.