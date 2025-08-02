Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 186,255 Shares of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,255 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6,582.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Number

In related news, CFO Francis K. Lee purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,264.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 92,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,946.40. This trade represents a 8.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda Findley acquired 61,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $434,462.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 604,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,234.72. This represents a 11.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $327.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corporation will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

