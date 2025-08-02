Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 20,492 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp comprises 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.32% of Colony Bankcorp worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colony Bankcorp

In related news, Director Paul E. Joiner III acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $92,311.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,311.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 8,650 shares of company stock worth $133,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 2.3%

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $16.02 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $279.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Colony Bankcorp from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

