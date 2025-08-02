PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.12 Billion Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,119,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $431.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $448.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.18 and a 200-day moving average of $394.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

