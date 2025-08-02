PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $754.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,158,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,038 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $754,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.