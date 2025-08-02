PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,848,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $211,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $24,806,000. Mirabaud & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 75,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,788,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

