PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $397,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,371 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,169,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,390,000 after buying an additional 269,180 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,105,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $567.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $567.44 and a 200 day moving average of $554.71.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

