PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,261 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.98% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $609,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

