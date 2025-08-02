PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 114,733 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,733 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $700,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $305.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.00. The company has a market capitalization of $501.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $314.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.