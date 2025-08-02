PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 345,748 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,291,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345,748 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $886,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after buying an additional 673,678 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,873,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,044,000 after buying an additional 402,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,659,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,624,000 after acquiring an additional 316,910 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,432,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

