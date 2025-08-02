Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Blackrock Tcp Capital makes up 0.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.17% of Blackrock Tcp Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 77,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackrock Tcp Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blackrock Tcp Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 34.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Blackrock Tcp Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.41%.

About Blackrock Tcp Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

