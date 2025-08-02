Promising Small Cap Stocks To Consider – July 31st

Get alerts:

Soligenix, Spring Valley Acquisition, Indivior, Sharplink Gaming, BigBear.ai, Innodata, and Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. Because these companies are often younger or more niche-focused, their stocks can offer higher growth potential but also come with greater price volatility and risk compared to larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Soligenix (SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

SNGX stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 374,243,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,106. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.87. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

SV stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,481,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. Spring Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

INDV traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 24,007,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,907. Indivior has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 22,414,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,508,877. Sharplink Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $124.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. 60,496,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,394,883. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Innodata (INOD)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

INOD traded up $6.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.90. 6,034,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. Innodata has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (AMZU)

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZU traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.33. 6,153,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,801. The company has a market cap of $301.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of -2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

