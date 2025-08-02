ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,036,000 after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after buying an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,250,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.6%

VIS opened at $285.40 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $295.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.11.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.