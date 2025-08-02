ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 981,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 273,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 132,953 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 200,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $12.66 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

