ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 50,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

